Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale

CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday’s severe weather heavily impacted the southern part of Lauderdale County and the northern part of Clarke County.

“It happened fast, man. You could hear it coming. You had a matter of seconds to find a place,” said Richard Thomas who rode out the storm.

The storm brought down dozens of trees and damaged several homes in the Clarkdale community around 9 p.m.

“We did have some people that were trapped inside of a home,” Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said. “We had some of the firemen from Clarkdale that were able to make access to them and get them out. They are in a safe environment now.”

At one point, almost every road in Clarkdale was impassible. Volunteer firefighters and numerous people from the community were quickly trying to clear the debris.

“I was fixing to go out the door, but it looked too rough. I just stayed in the door. I could hear the trees falling, man,” Thomas said.

Fences and the roof were damaged at Clarkdale Attendance Center. The softball field that was damaged from an EF-2 tornado two weeks ago sustained even more damage. Now the field house and practice cages are heavily damaged.

“It came all the way through the north part of the county,” said Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp. “It came across the county line right here at Clarkdale school. We have had numerous houses damaged and we had trees on vehicles with people inside.”

Officials asked that people not go sightseeing in the area. There were still some powerlines down early Thursday and cleanup crews need room to work.

