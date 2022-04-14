Whynot community hit hard again by storms

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - For a third straight week, there was significant damage in the Southeastern part of Lauderdale County in the Whynot community.

A house on Ponds Road had a huge tree literally cut the home in half. Several trees on the property were completely uprooted and power lines are down. The occupant was at home but was not injured.

And on nearby Alamucha/Whynot Road folks were clearing debris from the storms Thursday. A house I visited suffered only minor damage and some trees and power lines down. Cathy and Woody Webb have lived nearby for 51 years and never experienced anything like they did Wednesday night.

”The screaming of the wind was just unbelievable. And we had lights, because we have a generator. I couldn’t see the extent of the damage until daylight and it is just really astounding. Whynot took a really hard hit. There are people with much more damage than we had. I tell you that God just had his hand of mercy on this community last night and we’re very, very grateful.”

Several others parts of southeast Lauderdale County had damage, Whynot Motorsports Park, which suffered damage for the second time in three weeks.

