Alabama man arrested for double murder in Georgia, charged in Hoover pharmacy robbery

Hoover Police announced they have charged a man in the robbery of a pharmacy in January.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police announced they have charged a man in the robbery of a pharmacy in January.

Police have charged 27-year-old Joshua Sanders with four counts of first degree robbery. Sanders is currently in custody at the Toombs County Jail in Georgia, after being charged in a double homicide.

Hoover Police say weeks after the robbery, they received a tip from one of the victims about Sanders being arrested in the double homicide. The victim recognized Sanders’ photo as the same person who robbed the pharmacy the day after the murder.

