All Scholastic Sports Team: Emma Kate Williams

TOXEY, Ala. (WTOK) - Somehow, South Choctaw Academy senior, Emma Kate Williams, is able to balance four sports while being the top in her class academically.

“I just like being busy,” said Williams. “If I wasn’t busy, I don’t really know what I would do with my life.”

Williams is a captain for the volleyball and cheer team, a basketball player and a softball player. She has been participating in sports with the Rebels since 7th grade. But she was given one special nickname on the court.

“Burger King,” said Rebels girls basketball coach, Charlie Taylor.

The nickname dates back to when Emma Kate was real little.

Taylor said, “In Kindergarten she use to come sit on my lap and she’ want to play the game she wants to play so I always said it had to be her way right away. Which was the slogan for Burger King back then. So when I’m hollering, ‘Burger King,’ across the court, in basketball season everyone comes to me and asks me, ‘Why do you call her Burger King?’ but it goes all the way back to Kindergarten.”

Emma Kate scored 463 total points her senior season of basketball and finished her career with 1,011 total points. Leading the team in points is just some of what she does. She is a leader in all that she does.

“If you don’t have one,[A leader] it’s hard to have success as a team,” said Taylor. “You have to have someone who is going to be held accountable for her actions and everybody elses and thats what she was for our team.”

“I love being a leader,” said Williams. “I love being that leader for other people and pushing them to be the best they can be because I want to help people whenever I get to college for my career and stuff.”

Williams is also a leader in the classroom. She is someone who balances it all and still manages to pay attention to the little details.

Rebels English teacher, Amy Wigley said, “I think the thing that impresses me the most about her is the diligence and the commitment that she as to everything in which she’s involved. She’s involved in all the sports here at the school and she always is prepared when she comes to class. She’s just an outstanding student and she juggles so many things that I know she will be successful in whatever path she pursues.”

She plans to study health sciences at the University of South Alabama in the fall. Emma Kate only has a few weeks left before her time as a Rebel comes to an end. But she is looking forward to her next steps.

“I’ve been a Rebel for 13 years and I could not have asked for a better school to grow up in. So I’m excited for this journey in my life but I’m really thankful for the years that I’ve spent here at South Choctaw.

