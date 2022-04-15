City of Meridian hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Parks and Recreation Department treated area children to an Easter Egg hunt Friday.

Around 100 kids turned out at the Velma Young Park for the annual Good Friday Easter Egg Hunt and the weather was perfect for the occasion. Some 2000 eggs were up for grabs for the kids, some containing golden tickets worth special prizes. The event was free and open to any children 10 and under.

”That’s right and at the same time we’re doing our job as far as we’re in the business of serving,” said Thomas Adams, Parks & Recreation Director. “We’re giving back to the community at the same time to make smiles on these kids face.”

“It feels very good to come out, especially on a Good Friday to come out and enjoy,” said Arthur Harris, Director of the Velma Young Community Center. “You never can get enough of a good old Easter egg hunt. They seemed like they really enjoyed running around. God gave us some great weather so it went well.”

There will be another Easter egg hunt at Highland Park Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 a.m. In case of rain, you’ll be able to drive through and still get your baskets loaded up with eggs.

