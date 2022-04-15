Clarkdale Attendance Center hit by another tornado

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For the second time in as many weeks, Clarkdale Attendance Center has been damaged by a tornado.

It’s hard to believe that just six hours before Wednesday’s storms tore the roof off some of the elementary classrooms and flooded them, kids were in them learning. But now after classrooms have been flooded, hallways damaged, roofs torn off, and the softball field even further damaged, it’s time for recovery.

“All last night it was tough just wondering how bad it is and then trying to create a plan on what to do moving forward,“ Principal Brian Jordan said. “We have state testing coming up, that will run through the rest of the school year, graduation. There are a lot of things happening right now that we’ve got to plan for and account for. The number one priority is to get the kids back here and get them in school.”

The softball field was hit again, doing more damage than the last storm that took it out of commission. The batting cages and team facilities are destroyed, and the baseball field received minimal damage, leaving questions for the rest of the season.

“We lost a portion of the fence, had some of the roofing and things come up on our indoor facility. It’s not going to end the season but it may damper some things on how we play here at home,” said athletic director and head baseball coach, Scott Gibson.

As school leaders count their blessings and set their sights on what is next, two things are clear. It’s going to take some calmer weather and a village to continue to educate these children.

“We’re all family, so anything at all, if you need help, just make sure to let us know. I’m thankful that there are no injuries and I look forward to seeing everybody back here on campus soon,” Jordan said.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.