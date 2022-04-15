Advertisement

County health departments to offer second COVID boosters

Starting Monday, Apr. 18, appointments for second COVID-19 booster shots will be available...
Starting Monday, Apr. 18, appointments for second COVID-19 booster shots will be available through county health departments.(Cropped Phil Roeder / CC BY 2.0)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Starting Monday, Apr. 18, appointments for second COVID-19 booster shots will be available through county health departments. Appointments may be made after 5 p.m. Apr. 15 through this link or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Individuals are eligible for a second booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine at MSDH county health department clinics if they are:
• 50 years of age or older and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot of any COVID-19 vaccine,
• Age 12-17 years with a weakened immune system and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot (Pfizer only for this age group),
• Age 18 years or older with a weakened immune system, and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot, or
• Age 18 years or older and they received Johnson and Johnson vaccine as both a first shot and a booster shot, and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot.

First, second, third or additional shots (for people with weakened immune systems), and first booster shots for adults and children are also available at county health department clinics. For information about eligibility and to make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters, click here. COVID-19 vaccinations are available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics. Click here to find locations near you where you can receive first and second COVID-19 vaccinations as well as boosters and additional COVID-19 doses for weakened immune systems and boosters.

Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card to your appointment, if available, if you have received prior shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A tree blocks Highway 145 near County Road 350 after Wednesday evening's storms.
Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Clarke County. The assessment of Lauderdale County was...
NWS confirms EF-2 in Clarke County, Lauderdale assessment delayed
Lauderdale County School Board District
Storm damage closes Clarkdale and Southeast Thursday
Four suspects were charged in two separate homicide cases in 2019 and 2020.
Suspects arrested in 2019, 2020 homicide cases

Latest News

Investigations of nine young children with adenovirus are underway.
ADPH: Investigations of 9 young children with adenovirus underway; 2 required liver transplants
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MSDH: County health departments to begin offering second COVID-19 boosters Monday
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Boost to N.H. Telehealth Servces
Regulations on the way for telehealth in Alabama