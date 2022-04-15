Advertisement

FCA hosts Breakfast of Champions ceremony.

Victoria Stennis (left) was named Female Athlete of the year, while Bradon Epting (right) was...
Victoria Stennis (left) was named Female Athlete of the year, while Bradon Epting (right) was named Male Athlete of the year(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The FCA held a special “Breakfast of Champions” event to highlight student-athletes who represent their faith to the fullest on and off the field.

The ceremony had a special guest in former Heisman trophy winner and Florida State legend Charlie Ward.

Charlie Ward spoke at FCA Breakfast of Champions.
Charlie Ward spoke at FCA Breakfast of Champions.(WTOK Sports)

“I’m just happy that I get an opportunity to be able to celebrate with them here in Meridian,” Ward said. “More importantly, I am glad that we are able to celebrate the young people and their successes,” he added.

The FCA also gave out awards during the event. The Male Athlete of the year was West Lauderdale’s Bradon Epting and the Female Athlete of the year was Victoria Stennis of Kemper Academy.

The auditorium was packed with student-athletes and the award winners being surrounded by their family and peers made the event even more special.

“It means so much to me and I’m very amazed by getting the award,” Stennis said. “I’ve always been a Christian, but this past year I’ve really gotten into that walk with Christ and it means a whole lot,” she said.

“Really exciting,” Epting said. “I’m really humbled just to know that people think that way about me. Just to know that the effort to be a good person and to just shine my light and try to reflect Jesus as best as possible,” he said.

A special congratulations to Victoria, Bradon, and all of the athletes in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree blocks Highway 145 near County Road 350 after Wednesday evening's storms.
Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Clarke County. The assessment of Lauderdale County was...
NWS confirms EF-2 in Clarke County, Lauderdale assessment delayed
Lauderdale County School Board District
Storm damage closes Clarkdale and Southeast Thursday
Four suspects were charged in two separate homicide cases in 2019 and 2020.
Suspects arrested in 2019, 2020 homicide cases

Latest News

Sumter Central held two signing days as Chardai Watkins and Jason Griffin signed on the dotted...
Sumter Central held signing days for two Jaguars
News 11 Sports
South Choctaw Academy's, Emma Kate Williams, joins the All Scholastic Sports Team.
All Scholastic Sports Team: Emma Kate Williams
News 11 Sports