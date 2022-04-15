FCA hosts Breakfast of Champions ceremony.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The FCA held a special “Breakfast of Champions” event to highlight student-athletes who represent their faith to the fullest on and off the field.

The ceremony had a special guest in former Heisman trophy winner and Florida State legend Charlie Ward.

Charlie Ward spoke at FCA Breakfast of Champions. (WTOK Sports)

“I’m just happy that I get an opportunity to be able to celebrate with them here in Meridian,” Ward said. “More importantly, I am glad that we are able to celebrate the young people and their successes,” he added.

The FCA also gave out awards during the event. The Male Athlete of the year was West Lauderdale’s Bradon Epting and the Female Athlete of the year was Victoria Stennis of Kemper Academy.

The auditorium was packed with student-athletes and the award winners being surrounded by their family and peers made the event even more special.

“It means so much to me and I’m very amazed by getting the award,” Stennis said. “I’ve always been a Christian, but this past year I’ve really gotten into that walk with Christ and it means a whole lot,” she said.

“Really exciting,” Epting said. “I’m really humbled just to know that people think that way about me. Just to know that the effort to be a good person and to just shine my light and try to reflect Jesus as best as possible,” he said.

A special congratulations to Victoria, Bradon, and all of the athletes in attendance.

