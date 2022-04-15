Advertisement

Fertilizer company complains about railroad shipment limits

FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb. Union Pacific's first-quarter profit declined 9% as the railroad delivered less freight and its revenue fell. A major fertilizer company says the limits Union Pacific is putting on rail traffic to clear up congestion will delay shipments that farmers need during the spring planting season.(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major fertilizer company says the limits Union Pacific is putting on rail traffic to clear up congestion will delay shipments that farmers need during the spring planting season.

CF Industries said Thursday that the railroad ordered it to cut its shipments nearly 20%. Union Pacific has said it is limiting rail traffic and hiring aggressively as part of a plan to improve service after grain and ethanol shippers complained about shortcomings.

Federal regulators have announced plans to hold a hearing later this month about the service problems along Union Pacific and other major U.S. railroads that have forced some grain mills and ethanol plants to curtail production while waiting on trains and left farmers without a place to sell their crops because grain elevators are having trouble shipping grain.

“The timing of this action by Union Pacific could not come at a worse time for farmers,” said CF Industries CEO Tony Will. “Not only will fertilizer be delayed by these shipping restrictions, but additional fertilizer needed to complete spring applications may be unable to reach farmers at all.

CF Industries said the limits will affect fertilizer deliveries to Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas and California from its plants in Louisiana and Iowa. The company said it believes it is one of just 30 companies Union Pacific imposed restrictions on.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South said the measures the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad is taking are designed to address problems in the supply chain that have clogged rail shipments. The railroad has also brought 100 locomotives out of storage and shifted roughly 80 crew members to high-demand locations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree blocks Highway 145 near County Road 350 after Wednesday evening's storms.
Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Clarke County. The assessment of Lauderdale County was...
NWS confirms EF-2 in Clarke County, Lauderdale assessment delayed
Lauderdale County School Board District
Storm damage closes Clarkdale and Southeast Thursday
Four suspects were charged in two separate homicide cases in 2019 and 2020.
Suspects arrested in 2019, 2020 homicide cases

Latest News

A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, police say
Involuntary commitment law changed in Alabama; taking effect in July
District 8 Sen. Frank Niceley compared Adolf Hitler’s experience with homelessness to the...
Republican state senator uses Hitler as inspiration in message to homeless
FILE - An oil well works at sunrise on Aug. 25, 2021, in Watford City, N.D.
Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales