Fine for Friday, but Easter weekend looks stormy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s finally Friday, and the weather will be fine for all of our outdoor plans. There will be plenty of sunshine, but more clouds roll in by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s. Isolated showers are possible this evening, mainly after 6pm. However, storms become more likely after Midnight with lows in the low 60s.

Easter weekend does look stormy, and both days bring a low risk for severe weather . Saturday’s storms will most likely be from the morning through mid-afternoon in our area. Damaging wind will be the main threat...with gusts over 60mph possible. After 5pm, rain chances will dwindle in our area. However, if you’re north of I-20, rain chances should dwindle after 3pm. So, evening outdoor plans should be fine.

Sunday’s storms most likely will be in the afternoon and evening. So, Easter Sunrise services won’t be washed out. There could be showers around, but the coverage won’t be widespread. After the lunch hour, showers and storms become more abundant...and this will last through the night until low pressure crosses our area late. Damaging wind will remain the main threat, but storms with severe hail are possible. The risk for tornadoes will be very low, but still stay weather aware. Have ways of getting alerts throughout the day. Rainfall totals this weekend will range between 1-3 inches.

Weekend highs will reach the upper 70s, and that trend will spill over into Monday. It’ll be a tad cooler on Tuesday with low 70s, then a nice warm-up begins. Highs will reach the low 80s by Wednesday. Next week brings dry weather after early Monday rain.

