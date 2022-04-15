Advertisement

Four Kemper Co. residents indicted in ongoing drug investigation

Orlando Bourrage, Donovan Bourrage, Cordarryl Ford and Rondarious Gowdy are among those charged.
Orlando Bourrage, Donovan Bourrage, Cordarryl Ford and Rondarious Gowdy are among those charged.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Six people in Kemper County have been indicted on federal drug charges, according to Kemper County Sheriff James Moore. He said Orlando Bourrage, Donovan Bourrage, Cordarryl Ford and Rondarious Gowdy are among those indicted by a federal grand jury.

Moore said the investigation into a large narcotics group in his county started about two years ago and involved his office as well as the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Drug Enforcement Administration, Office of Homeland Security Investigations, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Mississippi National Guard Counterdrug Program and the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department

The sheriff said this is an ongoing investigation, with more arrests expected to be made in the future.

