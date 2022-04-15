Advertisement

K-9 shot, killed during standoff with armed suspect

K-9 Major was shot and killed April 10, police say.
K-9 Major was shot and killed April 10, police say.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, N.C. (Gray News) – A police K-9 in North Carolina was shot and killed Sunday.

K-9 Major with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was killed during a standoff with an armed robbery suspect.

According to the Granville County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery involving the theft of a vehicle on Saturday. Police could not locate the suspect Saturday, but the following day, officers responded to a report of a suspicious fire at a residence.

During the investigation of the fire, officers determined the armed robbery suspect was possibly hiding under the crawl space of the home. As police tried to clear the crawl space, they were met with gunfire from the suspect and returned fire.

During that time, K-9 Major was struck by gunfire and died. The dog was shot twice with an AK-47 rifle.

K-9 Major was a 3-year-old German Shepherd and the beloved partner of Corporal Jamie Lariviere.
K-9 Major was a 3-year-old German Shepherd and the beloved partner of Corporal Jamie Lariviere.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Police requested further assistance from other law enforcement agencies, including a crisis negotiator. The crisis negotiator made contact with the suspect and convinced the man to come out from under the crawl space and surrender to authorities.

Aside from K-9 Major, no law enforcement officers were injured.

The suspect, identified as William Darius Eichelberger, 21, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and released a short time later. He was then taken to the Granville County Magistrate where he was placed under a $250,000 bond.

According to police, Eichelberger was charged with seven felonies, and more charges are forthcoming.

K-9 Major was a 3-year-old German Shepherd and the beloved partner of Corporal Jamie Lariviere. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is holding a celebration of life for Major on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested
Orlando Bourrage, Donovan Bourrage, Cordarryl Ford and Rondarious Gowdy are among those charged.
Four Kemper Co. residents indicted in ongoing drug investigation
The Phillip Mosley family in Clarkdale huddled in a corner of the living room as a storm tore...
Storm destroys home while family is inside
The Meridian Police Department said it has an active murder warrant for Kamion Land.
Meridian police seeking Kamion Land
The tornado formed north of Montrose and passed north of Enterprise before hitting Clarkdale...
Clarkdale tornado was up to a mile wide

Latest News

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive with Prince George and Princess...
William and Kate lead royals at Easter service; queen absent
Amber Alert canceled.
Abducted 1-year-old from Georgia found safe
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Ukraine defiant as key port Mariupol teeters on brink
Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's...
Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
Police: 2 dead, several hurt in shooting at Pittsburgh party