Meridian police seeking Kamion Land

The Meridian Police Department said it has an active murder warrant for Kamion Land.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department released a photo of Kamion Land to the media Friday. It said its criminal investigation division has an active warrant on him for murder but did not immediately release any more specifics.

If you know Land’s whereabouts, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

