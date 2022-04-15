Meridian police seeking Kamion Land

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department released a photo of Kamion Land to the media Friday. It said its criminal investigation division has an active warrant on him for murder but did not immediately release any more specifics.

If you know Land’s whereabouts, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

