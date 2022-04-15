Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian preparing for “Bunnies & Butterflies”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bunnies and Butterflies will be an all day event starting at 9 tomorrow morning.

Children will get the opportunity to learn about the lifecycle of butterflies and chicks and they will have the chance to interact with bunnies. There will also be additional activities throughout the day. All of the day’s activates are included with the Museum’s 10 dollar admission.

Everyone is excited about what the day’s interactions can bring.

With every one of these events, I am most excited about seeing children and families interacting together. That look of wonder and discovery on a child’s face in priceless.

Children will also be able to take home butterfly kits and ant hills.

