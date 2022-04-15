Advertisement

Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian preparing for “Bunnies & Butterflies”

All day event helping welcome Spring and celebrate the Easter weekend
All day event helping welcome Spring and celebrate the Easter weekend
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bunnies and Butterflies will be an all day event starting at 9 tomorrow morning.

Children will get the opportunity to learn about the lifecycle of butterflies and chicks and they will have the chance to interact with bunnies. There will also be additional activities throughout the day. All of the day’s activates are included with the Museum’s 10 dollar admission.

Everyone is excited about what the day’s interactions can bring.

Children will also be able to take home butterfly kits and ant hills.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree blocks Highway 145 near County Road 350 after Wednesday evening's storms.
Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Clarke County. The assessment of Lauderdale County was...
NWS confirms EF-2 in Clarke County, Lauderdale assessment delayed
Lauderdale County School Board District
Storm damage closes Clarkdale and Southeast Thursday
Four suspects were charged in two separate homicide cases in 2019 and 2020.
Suspects arrested in 2019, 2020 homicide cases

Latest News

Melvin Cole records “Is It Too Much to Ask for You to Wear Your Mask?”
Meridian native comes home to record song about COVID
Melvin Cole in the studio
Meridian native comes home to record song about COVID
Highland Baptist Church
Highland Baptist Church prepares for Holy Week lunches
Day of family friendly fun
Newton hosts 2022 Loose Caboose Festival