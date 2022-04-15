Advertisement

Multiple rounds of heavy, strong storms possible this weekend

Three rounds of storms are possible this weekend, and conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms all weekend.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms will threaten our Easter Weekend here in East Mississippi and West Alabama. It may be three rounds of storms over two days.

Isolated Damaging Wind Gusts Possible Saturday

Saturday’s storms will through our area from north to south between about 6 AM and 2 PM. This will mostly be heavy rain, but a few severe thunderstorms can form within that line of storms. Conditions are not overly favorable for tornadoes, but damaging straight-line winds are favored. Any severe thunderstorms can bring winds over 60 mph and hail at least the size of quarters.

Two Rounds of Severe Storms Possible Sunday

Sunday’s storms could be more potent. Storms are possible between 9 AM and 9 PM, but there will be a break in the middle. A couple of tornadoes may be possible in addition to the threat of damaging winds and large hail.

Our Next 24 Hours

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, but it’s not all rain all the time. The few storms that form can be heavy. They’ll end by midnight. The low temperature will be near 66 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely from 6 AM until 2 PM on Saturday. A few severe thunderstorms can bring damaging wind gusts and large hail. The afternoon will be partly sunny. The high temperature will be near 74 degrees.

