Neighborhood Watch meetings set in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neighborhood Watch meetings are scheduled for a couple of Meridian communities before the end of the month. They’re open to the public and people are encouraged to be involved with a group near where they live and get to know their neighbors.

Here’s information about meetings for April. The Highland Baptist Neighborhood Watch Meeting is:

WHEN: Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Highland Baptist Church Fellowship Hall near the lower parking lot at 3400 27th Street

SPEAKER: Meridian Police Crime Prevention Coordinator Lt. Rita Jack will discuss recent crime reports and the benefits of the Neighborhood Watch Program

CONTACT: Nancee Greer, 601.917.3512 or Lt. Rita Jack, 601.513.6916 The Oakland Heights Neighborhood Watch Meeting is:

WHEN: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Westwood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 1224 65th Avenue (parking in the rear)

SPEAKER: Meridian Public Works Director David Hodge and East MS Drug Task Force Agent Demarcus Wilburn. Special guests invited to attend the meeting are Ward 4 Councilor Romande Walker and Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young

CONTACT: Lt. Jack, 601.513.6916

If you would like to start a Neighborhood Watch Group within your residential area, please contact the Meridian Police Crime Prevention Coordinator Lt. Rita Jack at 601.513.6916.

