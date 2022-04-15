Advertisement

Neighborhood Watch meetings set in Meridian

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neighborhood Watch meetings are scheduled for a couple of Meridian communities before the end of the month. They’re open to the public and people are encouraged to be involved with a group near where they live and get to know their neighbors.

Here’s information about meetings for April.
The Highland Baptist Neighborhood Watch Meeting is:
WHEN: Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Highland Baptist Church Fellowship Hall near the lower parking lot at 3400 27th Street
SPEAKER: Meridian Police Crime Prevention Coordinator Lt. Rita Jack will discuss recent crime reports and the benefits of the Neighborhood Watch Program
CONTACT: Nancee Greer, 601.917.3512 or Lt. Rita Jack, 601.513.6916
The Oakland Heights Neighborhood Watch Meeting is:
WHEN: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 6 p.m.
WHERE: Westwood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 1224 65th Avenue (parking in the rear)
SPEAKER: Meridian Public Works Director David Hodge and East MS Drug Task Force Agent Demarcus Wilburn. Special guests invited to attend the meeting are Ward 4 Councilor Romande Walker and Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young

CONTACT: Lt. Jack, 601.513.6916

If you would like to start a Neighborhood Watch Group within your residential area, please contact the Meridian Police Crime Prevention Coordinator Lt. Rita Jack at 601.513.6916.

