Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged

A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to the emergency room after eating “Goldfish”-type crackers infused with THC.(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to the emergency room after eating “Goldfish”-type crackers infused with THC.

On March 2, deputies responded to a hospital after a report of several babies with THC exposure, WWBT reported.

Three children, all 1-year-old, were taken to Stafford Hospital Center after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes.

The hospital staff recognized the symptoms and confirmed through testing that each child was exposed to THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces a high sensation, authorities said.

According to police, the three families were connected to a licensed home daycare provider.

Police said they searched the daycare and collected the crackers around the toddler’s high chairs. Lab results confirmed the crackers had THC in them, authorites

Child Protective Services were brought into the investigation, and the daycare voluntarily surrendered its license.

On Thursday, the daycare owner Rebecca Swanner, 60, turned herself in to authorities. She has been charged with three counts of cruelty and injury to children.

Swanner was released by the magistrate on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

