Storm destroys home while family is inside

CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - We made our way back to Clarkdale where a family is recovering after their home was destroyed by Wednesday’s storm. The family did not want to speak on camera, but the Mosley family in Clarkdale did describe to News 11 what happened.

Phillip Mosley said everything happened in a matter of five seconds. It all started at his front door when the storm busted through and entered the living room. He said he got his wife and two kids in one corner as he saw everything unfold from the door’s entrance to the other side of the house.

The living room wall has a big hole in it, parts of the roof are missing, windows are blown out and everything that belongs outside is in the house.

We caught up with Mosley’s daughter, Ava, at Clarkdale High School. She said she is remaining positive.

“It has definitely been emotional. I’ve been trying to keep it together for everybody around me and trying to be positive about the whole thing,” said Ava Mosley.

Philip said the house was his dream home where the family has lived for seven years. Now, it is a total loss. He also said he is grateful that his family is still here today.

The Mosley family said it may have taken them 2 years to build this house, but with the family still intact, they can build another home.

The family said many people from the community have stopped by to offer their help. They said taking things one day at a time is their focus.

