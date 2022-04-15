Advertisement

Sumter Central held signing days for two Jaguars

By Shahji Adam
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter Central held two signing days as Chardai Watkins and Jason Griffin signed on the dotted line to write the next chapter in their athletic and academic careers.

Griffin will be heading to Bevill State Community College for basketball and it was the definition of hard work pays off for Jason.

“A lot of emotions. It was just a long journey, just coming up here ninth grade and I spent a lot in a day. It’s just a dream come true,” Griffin said.

Chardai Watkins will be heading to Southern Miss University for basketball as well. Watkins sister was also in attendance and she plays basketball as well for EMCC.

“It means a lot coming from a small city. A lot of people have broken dreams here,” Watkins said. “You don’t really see too much going on, we live in a low poor community so something like this is very big,” she added.

Congratulations to Chardai, Jason, and Sumter Central basketball.

