Advertisement

Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central

Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football players at Neshoba Central High School.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football players at Neshoba Central High School.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said Neshoba Central’s football team was practicing on their field around 12:15 Thursday afternoon when they were shot at by three juveniles who were hiding in a wooded area.

Clark said one player was shot in the ankle, one player was shot in the back and another player was shot in the neck. Clark said Neshoba General Hospital is keeping an eye out for one of the players as a pellet remains in his neck.

Clark said they found 2 high-powered Gamo pellet rifles and 1 CO2 BB gun abandoned near the school. Officials said the juveniles in custody are students at Philadelphia High School and have been charged with aggravated assault.

Clark said the motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said it has an active murder warrant for Kamion Land.
Meridian police seeking Kamion Land
The Phillip Mosley family in Clarkdale huddled in a corner of the living room as a storm tore...
Storm destroys home while family is inside
Orlando Bourrage, Donovan Bourrage, Cordarryl Ford and Rondarious Gowdy are among those charged.
Four Kemper Co. residents indicted in ongoing drug investigation
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves commends Florida Governor on signing 15-week abortion ban
Plaintiffs dismiss lawsuits challenging Alabama trans youth treatment law
Firehouse Church member gassing up a truck
The Firehouse Church gives free gas to the community
Gulfport community marches to urge people to end gun violence
Gulfport community marches to urge people to end gun violence
24 counties reporting damage from storms, MEMA says