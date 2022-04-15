Advertisement

Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion

Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion(Sheriff Mike Lee)
By Josh Carter
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two suspects have been captured after a couple was attacked at their Scott County home in February, leaving one of them dead.

Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

According to deputies at the time, Oracio Murillo and Christina Kuykendall were both shot and their dogs were killed during the incident.

Based on the autopsy of Murillo, he was shot in the face and the upper torso. Kuykendall was shot in the hand and the upper torso.

Murillo died at the scene and Kuykendall was rushed to UMMC.

The coroner stated that Kuykendall, a nurse, called Murillo, a farm hand, after she got home and found things inside “suspicious.” Items in their house were not where they had been left and there was a vehicle in the front of the home with its flashers on.

Kuykendall was shot inside the house while Murillo was shot outside.

Hickman and Broom are also charged with breaking and entering, and animal cruelty due to the shooting of three dogs. The two are also charged, according to deputies, in other incidents of armed robbery and breaking and entering.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree blocks Highway 145 near County Road 350 after Wednesday evening's storms.
Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Clarke County. The assessment of Lauderdale County was...
NWS confirms EF-2 in Clarke County, Lauderdale assessment delayed
Lauderdale County School Board District
Storm damage closes Clarkdale and Southeast Thursday
Four suspects were charged in two separate homicide cases in 2019 and 2020.
Suspects arrested in 2019, 2020 homicide cases

Latest News

Involuntary commitment law changed in Alabama; taking effect in July
All day event helping welcome Spring and celebrate the Easter weekend
Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian preparing for “Bunnies & Butterflies”
Investigations of nine young children with adenovirus are underway.
ADPH: Investigations of 9 young children with adenovirus underway; 2 required liver transplants
Orlando Bourrage, Donovan Bourrage, Cordarryl Ford and Rondarious Gowdy are among those charged.
Four Kemper Co. residents indicted in ongoing drug investigation
Hoover Police announced they have charged a man in the robbery of a pharmacy in January.
Alabama man arrested for double murder in Georgia, charged in Hoover pharmacy robbery