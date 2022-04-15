Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two suspects have been captured after a couple was attacked at their Scott County home in February, leaving one of them dead.

Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

According to deputies at the time, Oracio Murillo and Christina Kuykendall were both shot and their dogs were killed during the incident.

Based on the autopsy of Murillo, he was shot in the face and the upper torso. Kuykendall was shot in the hand and the upper torso.

Murillo died at the scene and Kuykendall was rushed to UMMC.

The coroner stated that Kuykendall, a nurse, called Murillo, a farm hand, after she got home and found things inside “suspicious.” Items in their house were not where they had been left and there was a vehicle in the front of the home with its flashers on.

Kuykendall was shot inside the house while Murillo was shot outside.

Hickman and Broom are also charged with breaking and entering, and animal cruelty due to the shooting of three dogs. The two are also charged, according to deputies, in other incidents of armed robbery and breaking and entering.

