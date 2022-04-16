Advertisement

24 counties reporting damage from storms, MEMA says

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A total of 24 counties across the state are reporting damage to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency after Wednesday’s storms.

So far, 83 homes have been damaged.

Rankin County is reporting that three homes suffered damage, but that number could go up.

Warren County reports four homes and one business was damaged.

The National Weather Service has confirmed six tornadoes that touched down in Mississippi.

An EF-0 was caught on camera by the WLBT storm tracker and an EF-2 storm was confirmed in Clarke County.

