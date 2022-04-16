A-Day Game caps 2022 spring practice season for Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama held their 2022 A-Day Game Saturday afternoon, April 16, 2022 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The White Team defeated the Crimson Team 25-7 in front of 31,077 fans.

The A-Day Game caps the Crimson Tide’s spring practice season.

For all the game details, the following is a press release from the University of Alabama summarizing the game and day’s events:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The White Team scored first and never looked back en route to a 25-7 victory over the Crimson Team in the 2022 Golden Flake A-Day Football Game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. A total of 31,077 fans were in attendance for the Crimson Tide’s final spring session of the season.

In addition to the annual spring game, Alabama Athletics continued with its celebration of trailblazers John Mitchell and Wilbur Jackson by unveiling a plaque in their honor in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium prior to the game and recognizing the duo at halftime.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs won the Dixie Howell Memorial Award (MVP of the A-Day Game), while defensive lineman Jamil Burroughs earned the Dwight Stephenson Award (Most Valuable Lineman of the A-Day Game).

Gibbs led all rushers with nine carries for 100 yards and a touchdown for Crimson, while wide receiver Christian Leary had a game-best five catches for 106 yards and a score for White. Quarterback Bryce Young completed 14 of his 29 passes for 153 yards, and Jalen Milroe went 11-for-23 for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker Jaylen Moody had a game-high nine tackles, including one sack for a loss of eight yards, while linebacker Dallas Turner added three sacks for a loss of 21 for the White Team. Defensive backs Jordan Battle and Kristian Story both recorded interceptions in the contest.

The Tide kickers went 6-for-6 with Jack Martin and Will Reichard connecting on three apiece.

How It Happened

FIRST QUARTER

7:03 – WHITE | Scoring the first points in the scrimmage, Jack Martin kicked a 22-yard field to help the White Team to an early 3-0 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

11:53 – WHITE | Once again, Jack Martin cleared a 40-yard field goal into the Crimson Team end zone.

8:50 – WHITE | Jalen Milroe connected with Christian Leary on a 52-yard touchdown pass, capping a 12-play, 84-yard drive.

00:23 – WHITE | Jack Martin made it 3-for-3 on field goals, this time from 24 yards out.

THIRD QUARTER

8:40 – WHITE | Will Reichard made good on a 40-yard field goal, as the White Team stretched its lead, 19-0, at the beginning of the third quarter.

7:54 – CRIMSON | Helping the Crimson Team to its first points in the scrimmage, Jahmyr Gibbs rushed a 75-yard touchdown, the only play in the drive.

FOURTH QUARTER

10:15 – WHITE | Concluding a five-play, 24-yard series, Will Reichard kicked a 44-yard field goal.

1:54 – WHITE | Will Reichard hit his third field goal of the contest, with his final attempt coming from 42 yards out.

2022 A-Day Awards

Dixie Howell Memorial Award: Jahmyr Gibbs

Dwight Stephenson Award: Jamil Burroughs

Lee Roy Jordan Headhunter Award: Brian Branch, Seth McLaughlin

Jerry Duncan “I Like to Practice” Award: Devonta Smith, Robbie Ouzts, Amari Kight, Jah-Marien Latham, Christian Leary, Kendrick Law

Billy Neighbors Defensive Lineman Award: Tim Smith, Jamil Burroughs

Paul Crane Offensive Lineman Award: JC Latham, Kendall Randolph

Bobby Johns Defensive Back Award: Kool-aid McKinstry, Demarcco Hellams

Johnny Musso Offensive Back Award: Jahmyr Gibbs, Trey Sanders

Ray Perkins Receiver Award: Jermaine Burton, Traeshon Holden

Woodrow Lowe Linebacker Award: Jaylen Moody, Dallas Turner

Derrick Thomas Community Service Award: Jordan Battle, Tim Keenan

Bear Bryant Outstanding Non-Scholarship Award: Kneeland Hibbett, Bret Bolin, Brylan Lanier, Jonathan Bennett, Charlie Skeehan, Sam Willoughby, Jordan Smith

Ozzie Newsome Most Improved Freshman Award: Tyler Booker, TJ Ferguson, Jalen Milroe, Deontae Lawson, Damon Payne, JoJo Earle, Terrion Arnold, James Burnip

Bart Starr Most Improved Player Award: Javion Cohen, Damieon George, Cameron Latu, Khyree Jackson, Justin Eboigbe, Eli Ricks, Chris Braswell, Jahquez Robinson

Mal Moore Leadership Award: Henry To’oto’o, Bryce Young, Will Anderson

Sylvester Croom Commitment to Excellence Award: Jordan Battle, DJ Dale, Malachi Moore, Will Reichard

4/16/22 MFB A Day Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by University of Alabama Athletics (University of Alabama Athletics | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)

4/16/22 MFB A Day Team Photo by University of Alabama Athletics (University of Alabama Athletics | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)

