FORT WORTH, Texas (WSFA) - The Auburn gymnastics program made history on Saturday.

With a team score of 197.350, the Tigers finished in fourth place in the NCAA gymnastics finals in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s the highest the team has placed in program history.

Oklahoma brought home the title with a team score of 198.200.

