Advertisement

Clarkdale tornado was up to a mile wide

The tornado formed north of Montrose and passed north of Enterprise before hitting Clarkdale...
The tornado formed north of Montrose and passed north of Enterprise before hitting Clarkdale and then weakening northeast of Whynot.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The tornado that heavily damaged southern Lauderdale County and northern Clarke County was about a mile wide when it hit the Clarkdale area. That’s according to the damage survey conducted by the National Weather Service in Jackson.

Top winds were 120 mph, giving the tornado a rating of EF-2. The track was just over 44.5 miles long. The tornado was nearly a mile wide, and the damage path was about two miles across.

The survey team said the tornado formed in Jasper County just east of Highway 15 about ten miles north of Montrose. It tracked toward the east damaging large areas of trees and damaging a barn. Several homes were damaged. The track passed just north of Enterprise, downing more trees and homes before continuing on to Clarkdale. It crossed Highway 19 near Whynot before weakening and dissipating near the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said it has an active murder warrant for Kamion Land.
Meridian police seeking Kamion Land
The Phillip Mosley family in Clarkdale huddled in a corner of the living room as a storm tore...
Storm destroys home while family is inside
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
Orlando Bourrage, Donovan Bourrage, Cordarryl Ford and Rondarious Gowdy are among those charged.
Four Kemper Co. residents indicted in ongoing drug investigation
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion

Latest News

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been the story for this weekend and that will continue for...
Severe threat for tonight and tomorrow
24 counties reporting damage from storms, MEMA says
News 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
Three rounds of storms are possible this weekend, and conditions are favorable for severe...
Multiple rounds of heavy, strong storms possible this weekend