Clarkdale tornado was up to a mile wide

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The tornado that heavily damaged southern Lauderdale County and northern Clarke County was about a mile wide when it hit the Clarkdale area. That’s according to the damage survey conducted by the National Weather Service in Jackson.

Top winds were 120 mph, giving the tornado a rating of EF-2. The track was just over 44.5 miles long. The tornado was nearly a mile wide, and the damage path was about two miles across.

The survey team said the tornado formed in Jasper County just east of Highway 15 about ten miles north of Montrose. It tracked toward the east damaging large areas of trees and damaging a barn. Several homes were damaged. The track passed just north of Enterprise, downing more trees and homes before continuing on to Clarkdale. It crossed Highway 19 near Whynot before weakening and dissipating near the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.