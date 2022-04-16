Ewing’s HR helps USM to 9th consecutive baseball victory, weekend sweep of series at FIU

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

MIAMI, Fla. (WDAM) - Getaway day for 11th-ranked University of Southern Mississippi wound up delayed for a few, extra innings of baseball Saturday afternoon.

But all’s well that ends well, and for the Golden Eagles, Saturday ended very, very well.

Reece Ewing hit a two-run home run in the top of the 12th inning and five USM relief pitchers combined to keep Florida International University scoreless over the final 9 1/3 innings as the Golden Eagles completed a three-game sweep of the Golden Panthers with a 6-4 victory at FIU Baseball Stadium.

The Golden Eagles (27-8, 13-2 Conference USA) won their ninth consecutive game and have not lost a league road game in three league series on the road.

Ewing, who drove in three runs in the contest, gave the Eagles their only lead of the game in the 12th inning with his eighth homer of the year.

Garrett Ramsey (5-0), who proved to be USM’s final reliver, threw the last four innings to get the victory.

Ramsey came on in the ninth with runners at the corners and no outs. After a lineout to left and walk to load the bases, Ramsey got another flyout to left.

The right-hander then fell behind 3-1 to Robert Sotolongo. On the next pitch, the home plate umpire called a delayed strike and the runner at third thought it was ball four and started going home. Alertly, Golden Eagle catcher Blake Johnson ran down the runner at third to get out of the jam and send the game to extra innings.

For the second-straight day, the Golden Eagles found themselves down 4-3 to the Golden Panthers (11-23, 4-11) and 4-11.).

USM starter Hurston Waldrep was pulled with two outs in the third after giving up four runs (one earned). Waldrep allowed two in the first inning and two more in the third before the Golden Eagles went to the bullpen.

Ben Ethridge came in and got a strikeout to end the third inning, and then put up two more scoreless innings

Tyler Stuart followed Etheridge, starting the sixth inning, and after getting two outs, Dalton Rogers entered with two outs and got a ground out to end the frame.

Landon Harper then came in with two on and no outs in the seventh and worked his way out of a jam, throwing two scoreless frames, before Ramsey came on in the ninth for the visitors.

Southern Miss finally tied the game in the seventh on a Dustin Dickerson run-scoring single.

The Golden Eagles registered 10 hits, including two each from Dickerson, Ewing and Gabe Montenegro.

FIU reliever Jan Figueroa suffered the loss giving up a single to Dickerson to start the 12th before the Panthers went to the pen and Zac Lampton gave up the go-ahead blow.

USM returns to action Tuesday when they travel to New Orleans for a 6:30 p.m. contest at Tulane University.

