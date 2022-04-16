Advertisement

The Firehouse Church gives free gas to the community

“Gas on God” event hosted ahead of Easter Sunday
“Gas on God” event hosted ahead of Easter Sunday
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Firehouse Church pumped free gas for the community Saturday morning.

Church members helped gas up cars at Universal Food Mart on 8th St. The church wanted to do something to help the community while gas prices were on the rise. They also wanted to help people that are still adjusting to life as the country looks past the pandemic.

The church was happy to help in any way it could.

Firehouse Church is also hostEd a basketball game at MCC Saturday night.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said it has an active murder warrant for Kamion Land.
Meridian police seeking Kamion Land
The Phillip Mosley family in Clarkdale huddled in a corner of the living room as a storm tore...
Storm destroys home while family is inside
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
Orlando Bourrage, Donovan Bourrage, Cordarryl Ford and Rondarious Gowdy are among those charged.
Four Kemper Co. residents indicted in ongoing drug investigation
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion

Latest News

Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian
Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian preparing for “Bunnies & Butterflies”
Melvin Cole records “Is It Too Much to Ask for You to Wear Your Mask?”
Meridian native comes home to record song about COVID
Melvin Cole in the studio
Meridian native comes home to record song about COVID
Highland Baptist Church
Highland Baptist Church prepares for Holy Week lunches