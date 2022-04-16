Advertisement

Flu outbreak postpones ‘Hamilton’ performances

A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.
A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.(Hamilton Broadway via MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Performances of the smash-hit musical “Hamilton” in downtown Portland have been postponed.

KPTV reports show organizers said the performances that were scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Keller Auditorium were postponed due to a flu outbreak within the company.

Organizers said for those with tickets to hold onto them while they work to reschedule the show and further details will be sent via email as soon as they’re available.

For any questions, ticket holders were urged to contact customer service at 503-417-0673 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or send an email to broadway@portlandopera.org.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said it has an active murder warrant for Kamion Land.
Meridian police seeking Kamion Land
The Phillip Mosley family in Clarkdale huddled in a corner of the living room as a storm tore...
Storm destroys home while family is inside
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
Orlando Bourrage, Donovan Bourrage, Cordarryl Ford and Rondarious Gowdy are among those charged.
Four Kemper Co. residents indicted in ongoing drug investigation
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion
Two men charged with capital murder after Scott Co. couple shot during Feb. home invasion

Latest News

Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon
“Gas on God” event hosted ahead of Easter Sunday
The Firehouse Church gives free gas to the community
The Amber Alert issued Saturday by Atlanta authorities has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled in Ga. after mother, son found ‘in good health’
A recent study found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria.
Long nails could mean fungus, bacteria dangers, studies find