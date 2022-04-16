Advertisement

Gulfport community marches to urge people to end gun violence

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The community of Gulfport gathered and spread the empowering message to stop gun violence in the area.

Homicide Hurtzz hosted the “Put the Guns Down” rally to spread awareness and show the community is sick of folks losing their lives to guns.

Homicide Hurtzz founder Sylvia Washington said she felt in her spirit that it was right to do her part to help make the community safer.

“I just want the violence to stop in the community. I feel like we need a refresh in the community, and I know everything starts at home. It’s all about family, community is a family. That’s why I brought everyone from babies to older people to do this collectively,” Washington said.

Washington said she lost two husbands to gun violence and her 15-year-old daughter was shot in a drive-by shooting last November.

“I did a balloon release a month before she got shot and she was at that balloon release. Then that happened, and I was like ‘Look it’s time,’ because things keep happening and happening and happening,” Washington said.

One step at a time, folks both young and old marched with the message while others watched in awe of the unity.

Pastor of Rescue Mission Baptist Church Charles Johnson said although it’s good to see drivers receiving the message, change starts with the youth.

“If you teach them now, train them now, then they won’t depart from it when they get old. If we reach the children now then we won’t have to visit them in jail later, or visit their graveyard later,” Johnson said.

Cassandra Zefferys joined the rally because she said she wants to do her part in teaching the youth right from wrong.

“It’s time for us to really stand up to the youth, teach them what’s going on, and debunk the lies that the music is glorifying these days. I’m about standing for the real truth,” Zefferys said.

Folks were also encouraged to bring balloons to release them in memory of loved ones.

