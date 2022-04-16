Rain washes out Mississippi State’s spring football scrimmage

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday’s spring football game for Mississippi State was canceled due to weather.

The spring football scrimmage was opened to the public. Rain started pouring down ahead of the 11 A.M. start for Mississippi State and the game was originally delayed.

Eventually State decided to cancel the game to the public and chose to host a private team scrimmage.

Mississippi State Athletics said that there will be an open scrimmage to the public next Saturday, April 23rd. The time is to be announced.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.