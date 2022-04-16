Advertisement

Seven arrests made in Chilton County human trafficking bust

(Chilton County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Sheriff’s Office and Clanton Police Department conducted a two-day human trafficking and prostitution operation in April 2022. The goal of this investigation was to identify suspects and victims of human trafficking, and to remove the victims from that environment.

Seven arrests were made as a result of the operation, including the following charges:

  • Michael Brandon Davis --Human Trafficking 2nd Degree
  • Frank Lee Johnson--Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession Controlled Substance, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Solicitation of Prostitution
  • Brenton Jacob Herbert--Human Trafficking 2nd Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession Drug Paraphernalia
  • Graham Hopkins Gunn--Solicitation of Prostitution
  • Jason Dudley Masingo--Solicitation of Prostitution, Resisting Arrest
Investigators also seized one vehicle, about 34 grams of methamphetamine and $8,290 in cash.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

