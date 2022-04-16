Severe threat for tonight and tomorrow

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been the story for this weekend and that will continue for Easter tomorrow. So, if you have any outdoor Easter egg hunts you might want to move them inside as rain will be a possibility for most of the day with some storms being severe.

The round of storms that we had roll through today will have cleared out by the evening leaving us with a quiet rest of the night.

Sunday is another story as we could see multiple rounds of severe weather. Even though we are in a slight right it is still very possible to see severe storms with tornadic activity. Discreet cells could develop in the late morning into the early afternoon ahead of the main line and contain damaging storms. The main line will move in late afternoon into the evening where strong straight-line winds, large hail, flooding and even an isolated tornado is possible.

