Southeast Lauderdale baseball clinches division for the first time since 2019

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale heads into the playoffs as the number one seed after clinching the region 5 division 3A championship on Thursday.

Assistant baseball coach Austin Quigley said, “It’s big. You know, we’ve talked about it all year, you know, wanting to finish as high as we can. Obviously the one seed, it makes it an easier path for you. Especially in the playoffs. But we didn’t want to push too much. You know we got beat earlier in the week by Morton. Didn’t want to push the guys too much but obviously the win was great. It was big.”

The Tigers split their series with Union but the win on Thursday cliched the division. Southeast Lauderdale is carried by two freshman, Nathan Wilson and Stephen Eakes. The pitchers closed out the game against Morton.

Southeast only has four freshman so they will relay on their young freshman to carry them in the post season.

“We’ve dealt with a lot of emotions this year,” said Quigley. “As far as guys, you know, not necessarily being selfish but beating themselves up when they do bad. We’ve got a freshman playing short stop this year. We’ve got a bunch of freshman arms. We’ve got a lot of young guys. I think we’ve got to figure somethings out but I think that’s going to sat a lot about us. I’m not too worried about it like I was at the beginning of the season. Obviously, we’ve beat some really good teams and have come a long way so I think we’ll be fine.”

Southeast will play on Friday.

