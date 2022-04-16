Through destruction comes community: Clarkdale softball team receives support after tornado

CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - It was about one month ago almost to the date, the Clarkdale Lady Bulldogs were celebrating a big division win over cross county rival Southeast Lauderdale on their home field. Now the Clarkdale softball field is not even safe enough to use for practice.

“I kinda wanted to cry,” said sophomore pitcher Ava Mosley. “But I mean, I mean I just had to keep it together cause we still have a season to play and I just wanted to keep it together for my team and we still have a long ways to go.”

Senior softball player, Katie Taylor said, “We’ve had so many memories in that dugout and now they’re just memories. The dug out is gone. But it’s okay we’ll just rebuild and we’ll have more memories.”

Taylor is the Bulldogs only senior on the team and has spent the last 6-7 years with the program. When the first tornado hit Clarkdale on March 31st, Taylor knew her time playing on the field was over at Clarkdale. The second tornado that came through this week, added an exclamation point to the damage.

“It’s really devastating but we just have to know that we still have each other and thankfully nobody was hurt through all this,” said Taylor.

The tornado was confirmed as an EF-2 tornado with winds at about 120 miles per hour.

“Me and my mom drove up here the night after it happened and we saw all the bleachers falling down, the bathrooms were up rooted, a bunch of trees were down,” said junior softball player, Brooke Gibson. “It made me sad to think we wouldn’t be able to finish our season out here. But knowing that next year we’ll be able to get a whole brand new facility is just really making me look forward to next season.”

In this latest tornado the Clarkdale softball facility has taken an even harder hit. Their new batting facility has been completely destroyed, both dugouts are damaged and filled with debris, bathrooms were uprooted, and the field is covered in pieces of homes and buildings near by.

Taylor said, “We are thankful it didn’t get our school too bad. Like this (the softball facility) can all be replaced but like we still want to be able to finish out the school year.”

This tornado hit close to home for sophomore pitcher Ava Mosley. Her and her family lost their home in a matter of seconds. But the team and the community have come together to support the Mosely family.

“It’s definitely been emotional but I’ve been trying to keep it together for everybody around me and just try to be positive about the whole thing,” said Mosley.

Through the destruction and damage has come light and community. The Clarkdale family is thankful that no one has been hurt and that everything that has been taken out by the tornado can be replaced. Through all of it, the community has come together.

Teams like the Meridian Community College baseball team, have come out to help clean up Clarkdale. Enterprise is one of many high school that have offered to let Clarkdale use their facilities to host games.

Head coach of the Lady Bulldogs, Grant Hill said, “To see this community come together, it’s more like a family here. So many people have reached out to us and so many different coaches have reached out about helping us, helping us clean up and anything we need as far as equipment and things of that nature. So you know it’s a great thing to see this community come together as a family.”

Clarkdale will host Union at Enterprise High School on Monday at 6:30 p.m. with a chance to advance to the playoffs. The losing team will end their season.

