Two run rule victories split the series between East Mississippi and Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The number nine ranked Meridian Eagles hosted East Mississippi in a double header Friday night.

In game one, the Lions would struggle on the mound. EMCC allowed nine walks in the bottom of the third and the Eagles would capitalize. MCC would score on seven runs with one homerun by Braden Luke to close out game one after four innings.

The Eagles run rule the Lions in games on 13-2.

Head coach of the Eagles Dillon Sudduth said, “That’s a really good team that we just beat. The tough part is, we have to turn around and do it again in 30 minutes. it’s a really good win. It’s a really good team. Well coached. So proud of how we came out with intensity and grinded out some at bats.”

In game two MCC would score first in the bottom of the first. But EMCC would come back quickly.

At the bottom of the 4th EMCC would lead 4-1.

Errors would get the best of the Eagles and EMCC would take advantage getting two RBI’s off of two errors.

Lions freshman, Colby Holmes would hit a homerun to extend EMCC’s lead 9-1 after the 4th.

East Mississippi would get the run rule win in game two 12-1.

Lions head coach Brett Kimbrel said, “Anytime that you can run rule anybody, but anytime you can just beat MCC you know, you’ve done your job. We’re tied for second right now and I thought that- I love Dillon’s team. They get out and get after it and our guys did it in the second game. We didn’t do it in the first game.”

The Lions will now travel to Vicksburg to take on Holmes on Wednesday in a double header.

Meridian will host Pearl River in a double header with game one starting at 3 p.m.

