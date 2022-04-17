Advertisement

The calm after the storm

By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are currently getting a break from the storms in our area, but another severe round will move in tonight. The storms moving in tonight could carry strong straight-line winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The flash flooding threat can not be ignored as we have already gotten 1-3 inches of rain around most of our area and with an inch or two on the way tonight.

Once we get past this system tonight, we could see some lingering showers into the morning but should clear up by about lunchtime. The rest of the week we should see partly cloudy skies with temperatures sitting in the low to mid eighties.

Stay up to date with Storm Team 11 as we track this system moving in tonight so that you can stay weather aware.

