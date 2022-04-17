Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian reflects on first year of business
Proud of their quick success
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is officially one year old!
The museum celebrated their first year being open with a birthday party. Children had the opportunity to write birthday messages to the museum. Opening during the pandemic did not stop the momentum of the museum. The museum has been home to roughly 70,000 visitors and has hosted about 260 birthday parties. The museum’s executive director is proud of how well the museum has done is such short time.
The museum is looking forward to what can happen for them in year two.
