Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian reflects on first year of business

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is officially one year old!

The museum celebrated their first year being open with a birthday party. Children had the opportunity to write birthday messages to the museum. Opening during the pandemic did not stop the momentum of the museum. The museum has been home to roughly 70,000 visitors and has hosted about 260 birthday parties. The museum’s executive director is proud of how well the museum has done is such short time.

We are operating like a seasoned mature museum and that comes with being part of a larger excellent statewide institution that’s been serving Mississippi for over ten years now. We also have an unbelievable staff in place.

The museum is looking forward to what can happen for them in year two.

