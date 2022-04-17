Advertisement

USFL kicks off in Birmingham: Stallions get 28-24 win over Generals in league opener

By Lynden Blake
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football is back! And the Birmingham Stallions start the USFL season 1-0 after a 28-24 win over the New Jersey Generals.

The USFL kicked off in Birmingham Saturday night in front of an energetic crowd inside of Protective Stadium.

The Birmingham Stallions took on the New Jersey Generals. The lower bowl of Protective was packed with fans watching the league’s opener.

The Generals struck first when Luis Perez found Jemison alum, Randy Satterfield for the touchdown. The Stallions quickly responded with a score of their own. Alex McGough connected with Osirus Mitchell.

Generals would go on to dominate in the first half, but the Stallions and backup quarterback, J’Mar Smith, rallied to get the victory!

Head Coach Skip Holtz left Protective Stadium excited about the potential of this spring league.

“I think this is going to have an opportunity to renew a lot of people, players and coaches,” Holtz said. “Give them an opportunity to find joy in this game again, tonight was a step toward that for sure.”

Officials say attendance was around 17,500 for the game, though about 40,000 tickets were sold or distributed. They say rain impacted the anticipated attendance.

