Anna Judson “Judy” Purvis Morgan

Mrs. Judy Morgan, age 83, of Toomsuba passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Poplar Springs Nursing Center.

Judy was a devoted member of Toomsuba Baptist Church. She was a native of Scooba, MS where she graduated from East Mississippi Junior College. She was a hardworking and dedicated co-owner of Morgan’s Horticultural Center and Morgan Plant Farm. Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Dennis Todd Morgan (Amber), and Timothy Wayne Morgan (Susan); granddaughter, McCall Morgan Taylor (Ramsay); great-granddaughters, Saxton McCall Taylor and Annalise Dennie Taylor; siblings, Mary Purvis Gully (Mike) and Albert Guy Purvis; special nieces, Morgan Gully Goodrich, Shadow Marie Goodrich, Allie Ann Purvis, and Laurie Kate Purvis; a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Wayne Morgan; parents, Albert Guy and Anna Watson Purvis; nephew, Albert Guy Purvis, IV.

The family request memorial donations be made to Toomsuba Cemetery Association P.O. Box 204, Toomsuba, MS 39364 or Gideons International in honor of Mrs. Judy.

