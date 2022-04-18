Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report April 11, 2022

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JONATHAN RUTTLEY19914714 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT
CARRIE B LANDRUM19642639 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
LATONYA BROWN1975287 STATE LINE RD APT B OAK GROVE, KYDUI OTHER
CHILD ENDANGERMENT X 2
MICHAEL W SHAIFER JR1989805 CHURCH ST PORT GIBSON, MSDUI
DESTINY N HOLLOMAN199976 COUNTY RD 678 QUITMAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
NICOLAS S JUAREZ1995240 KNIGHT PARKER RD MERIDAIN, MSDUI
TREVOR MCKENZIE199210511 COUNTY ROAD 632 PHILADELPHIA, MSDUI
KAMALAKAR GADDAM19802101 WILLOW BEND DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DEBRA PRATHER19584100 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to April 11, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:28 AM on April 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of D Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:20 AM on April 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 49th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:48 PM on April 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:04 PM on April 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:22 PM on April 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of North Hills Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

