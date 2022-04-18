City of Meridian Arrest Report April 11, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:28 AM on April 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of D Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 9:20 AM on April 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 49th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 11:48 PM on April 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 5:04 PM on April 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 5:22 PM on April 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of North Hills Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.