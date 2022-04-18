City of Meridian Arrest Report April 11, 2022
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JONATHAN RUTTLEY
|1991
|4714 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|CARRIE B LANDRUM
|1964
|2639 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|LATONYA BROWN
|1975
|287 STATE LINE RD APT B OAK GROVE, KY
|DUI OTHER
CHILD ENDANGERMENT X 2
|MICHAEL W SHAIFER JR
|1989
|805 CHURCH ST PORT GIBSON, MS
|DUI
|DESTINY N HOLLOMAN
|1999
|76 COUNTY RD 678 QUITMAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|NICOLAS S JUAREZ
|1995
|240 KNIGHT PARKER RD MERIDAIN, MS
|DUI
|TREVOR MCKENZIE
|1992
|10511 COUNTY ROAD 632 PHILADELPHIA, MS
|DUI
|KAMALAKAR GADDAM
|1980
|2101 WILLOW BEND DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|DEBRA PRATHER
|1958
|4100 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to April 11, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:28 AM on April 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of D Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:20 AM on April 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 49th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:48 PM on April 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:04 PM on April 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:22 PM on April 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of North Hills Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.