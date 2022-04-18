Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report April 12, 2022

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHESTER L BUSBY19845612 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
ASANTE COLE19973816 44TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
GARY SMITH19802425 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM to April 12, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:44 PM on April 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:14 AM on April 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4200 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Most Read

Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Stallions score touchdown
USFL kicks off in Birmingham: Stallions get 28-24 win over Generals in league opener
Cade Stacy returns to MCC after unexpected open heart surgery in his freshman season.
MCC pitcher comes back to Scaggs field after undergoing an unexpected open heart surgery during his freshman season
The Meridian Police Department said it has an active murder warrant for Kamion Land.
Meridian police seeking Kamion Land
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been the story for this weekend and that will continue for...
Severe threat for tonight and tomorrow