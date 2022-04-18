City of Meridian Arrest Report April 12, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:44 PM on April 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 11:14 AM on April 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4200 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.