City of Meridian Arrest Report April 12, 2022
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CHESTER L BUSBY
|1984
|5612 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|ASANTE COLE
|1997
|3816 44TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|GARY SMITH
|1980
|2425 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM to April 12, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:44 PM on April 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:14 AM on April 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4200 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.