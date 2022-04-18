Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report April 14, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JAQUALYN DARBY20021703 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
THERESA I DUNHAM19685605 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DEBRA L PRATHER1958HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM to April 14, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:29 PM on April 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of 23rd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

