City of Meridian Arrest Report April 14, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:29 PM on April 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of 23rd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.