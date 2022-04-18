City of Meridian Arrest Report April 15, 2022
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to April 15, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:46 AM on April 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Russell Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 6:48 AM on April 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:38 PM on April 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.