City of Meridian Arrest Report April 15, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:46 AM on April 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Russell Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 6:48 AM on April 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:38 PM on April 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.