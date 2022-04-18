Advertisement

Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors took no action on Cannabis Act

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors took no action on the Medical Marijuana Program in...
The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors took no action on the Medical Marijuana Program in their public hearing Monday. News 11 spoke with people who attended that had mixed emotions.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors took no action on the Medical Marijuana Program in their public hearing Monday. News 11 spoke with people who attended that had mixed emotions.

The board decided to take the public comments under consideration for potential or no action on the program. They will now have another meeting on May 2nd to once again hear from the public. The county has until May 3rd to decide whether or not to participate in the state’s new Medical Marijuana Program. We spoke with a local man who was there at Monday’s meeting who is in support of the program.

" I am a component for allowing the selling of Medical Marijuana in the county. I believe there is indeed a need for it. I have spoken with individuals who have circumstances where this medical marijuana would be beneficial to those. I do respect the opinion of those who oppose it for whatever convictions they may have. I think if we put our emotions aside and consider those who suffered from debilitating situations where this medical marijuana would benefit them,” said local man Gary Chic Johnson.

Again, the next board meeting for medical marijuana will be on May 2nd at 9 in the morning.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikki Moore is facing neglect charges after two children at the daycare she works at have been...
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital
Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Cade Stacy returns to MCC after unexpected open heart surgery in his freshman season.
MCC pitcher comes back to Scaggs field after undergoing an unexpected open heart surgery during his freshman season
One Tennessee customer got his gas at a discount due to a mistake at the pump on Friday at a...
Man notifies store owner of gas price mix-up after filling tank for under $6
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates

Latest News

Philadelphia Board of Alderman
The City of Philadelphia makes a decision on medical marijuana
Congresswoman Terri Sewell dropped off a nearly $600,000 check in federal funding to hill...
$575,000 check for Hill Hospital in Sumter County
$50,000 check presented to Hope Village for Children.
Trustmark Bank donates $50,000 to Hope Village for Children
SIPP & SAVOR
The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience in downtown Meridian.
Sipp & Savor expected to draw a huge crowd Saturday at the MAX