Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors took no action on Cannabis Act

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors took no action on the Medical Marijuana Program in their public hearing Monday. News 11 spoke with people who attended that had mixed emotions.

The board decided to take the public comments under consideration for potential or no action on the program. They will now have another meeting on May 2nd to once again hear from the public. The county has until May 3rd to decide whether or not to participate in the state’s new Medical Marijuana Program. We spoke with a local man who was there at Monday’s meeting who is in support of the program.

" I am a component for allowing the selling of Medical Marijuana in the county. I believe there is indeed a need for it. I have spoken with individuals who have circumstances where this medical marijuana would be beneficial to those. I do respect the opinion of those who oppose it for whatever convictions they may have. I think if we put our emotions aside and consider those who suffered from debilitating situations where this medical marijuana would benefit them,” said local man Gary Chic Johnson.

Again, the next board meeting for medical marijuana will be on May 2nd at 9 in the morning.

