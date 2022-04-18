Mayor Smith weighs in on discussion about medical marijuana

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The May 3rd opt out date for medical marijuana is quickly approaching and discussions are increasing.

Mayor Jimmie Smith and the city council don’t plan on taking any action to opt-out of allowing dispensaries to come to the Queen City. Opinions on medical marijuana in Meridian are becoming more important as surrounding counties and cities are deciding to opt out. Mayor Smith believes the city should listen to the people of Mississippi.

I think the state of Mississippi has spoken; matter of fact I think the people have spoken if you look at the data from the vote, I think it was over 70 percent of the people in Mississippi voted to legalize marijuana.

Mayor Smith also said that medical marijuana would help many people suffering from different illnesses.

