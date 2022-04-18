Advertisement

Mayor Smith weighs in on discussion about medical marijuana

May 3rd opt-out date is moving closer
Mayor Jimmie Smith and the city council don’t plan on taking any action to opt-out of allowing dispensaries to come to the Queen City.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The May 3rd opt out date for medical marijuana is quickly approaching and discussions are increasing.

Mayor Jimmie Smith and the city council don’t plan on taking any action to opt-out of allowing dispensaries to come to the Queen City. Opinions on medical marijuana in Meridian are becoming more important as surrounding counties and cities are deciding to opt out. Mayor Smith believes the city should listen to the people of Mississippi.

Mayor Smith also said that medical marijuana would help many people suffering from different illnesses.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Stallions score touchdown
USFL kicks off in Birmingham: Stallions get 28-24 win over Generals in league opener
Cade Stacy returns to MCC after unexpected open heart surgery in his freshman season.
MCC pitcher comes back to Scaggs field after undergoing an unexpected open heart surgery during his freshman season
The Meridian Police Department said it has an active murder warrant for Kamion Land.
Meridian police seeking Kamion Land
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been the story for this weekend and that will continue for...
Severe threat for tonight and tomorrow

Latest News

Transformers.
National Linemen Appreciation Day celebrated April 18
Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian
Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian reflects on first year of business
Firehouse Church member gassing up a truck
The Firehouse Church gives free gas to the community
Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian
Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian preparing for “Bunnies & Butterflies”