Mayor Smith weighs in on discussion about medical marijuana
May 3rd opt-out date is moving closer
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The May 3rd opt out date for medical marijuana is quickly approaching and discussions are increasing.
Mayor Jimmie Smith and the city council don’t plan on taking any action to opt-out of allowing dispensaries to come to the Queen City. Opinions on medical marijuana in Meridian are becoming more important as surrounding counties and cities are deciding to opt out. Mayor Smith believes the city should listen to the people of Mississippi.
Mayor Smith also said that medical marijuana would help many people suffering from different illnesses.
