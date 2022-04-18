MCC pitcher comes back to Scaggs field after undergoing an unexpected open heart surgery during his freshman season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When right handed sophomore pitcher Cade Stacy steps onto the mound for the Eagles. He knows he is playing a game that is bigger than baseball.

“It’s kind of all I’ve known for a long time so I wasn’t really ready to give it up yet,” said Stacy.

During Stacy’s freshman physical before fall baseball action got started, the Rush Sports medical team noticed something did not sound right with his heart.

Stacy said, “Well I thought... they just heard something. I was going to go get it checked out and they were going to say it was fine but that didn’t happen.”

Cade Stacy then had to go see a doctor and then did and EKG and an ultra sound on his heart. The doctors found that is aortic valve was not closing properly and that back blood flow was getting into his heart. This caused Cade to have to get open heart surgery.

“I was kind of more in shock,” said Stacy. “Cause I didn’t really think that was going to happen. They told me I wasn’t going to play baseball again.”

On October 1,2020, Cade went in for his surgery. But he went in with hope that he would return on the field again. His mom and him sat and watched videos of athletes who had gone through open heart surgery and were still able to play sports.

“I knew I was going to come back and play. I just didn’t know if I was going to come back normal,” said Stacy.

After a year of recovery, the 2022 spring season, Cade Stacey was back to being on the mound.

Head coach of the Eagles Dillon Sudduth said, “Seeing what that kid had been through and then to see the work he put in. And then by God’s graces was able to keep playing this game, you know the first time he was out there, I’d be lying if I wasn’t saying it was emotional for all of us.”

Not only is Cade back to playing the game he has known since he was three years old but he also did sign to continue his athletic career with Mississippi College. From the time he spent being a cheerleader for his team while he was recovering to receiving an outpouring of love from his teammates, Cade is thankful for the support around him and to continue to play the game of baseball.

“They [the team] were a big help in staying positive through it all because of how supportive they were and how much they actually do care,” said Stacy.

Coach Sudduth said, “A lot of people throw around the word family but it truly is a family atmosphere around here and so that makes me proud as a coach for sure... It’s really good kids we’ve got in our program that come from really good families that have been raised the right way.”

Stacy and the Eagles will return to Scaggs field on Wednesday when MCC hosts Pearl River in a double header. First pitch is set to go out at 3 p.m.

