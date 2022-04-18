Advertisement

Movers clean out wrong apartment, all of family’s belongings thrown in dumpsters

A family was left dumpster diving for their belongings after a moving company mistakenly cleaned out the wrong apartment. (Source: KETV/Stephanie Gunia/CNN)
By Sarah Fili
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - A Nebraska family was left dumpster diving for their belongings after a moving company mistakenly cleaned out the wrong apartment.

On Thursday, Stephanie Gunia picked up her three kids from school and headed back to their apartment, which they just moved into that week.

But upon entering, the family was met with a horrible surprise.

“We walked in, and there was nothing in our apartment except for a mattress,” Gunia said. “My kids’ stuff was gone, their clothes, everything.”

Thinking she’d been burglarized, Gunia panicked and called the police. However, when officers came to investigate, they found no signs of forced entry, and all doors and windows were locked.

But then, a neighbor told Gunia he saw people moving items out of her apartment and into the dumpsters.

Upon looking, Gunia found her personal belongings spread out between five dumpsters – much of it ruined.

Ultimately, investigation revealed what happened – the apartment complex hired a moving company to clear out an apartment, and they hit the wrong unit.

“They said they got the wrong apartment. They cleaned out the wrong apartment,” Gunia said.

Apartment management said in a statement, “We are working with a resident who had some of her possessions mistakenly placed in a dumpster. We believe almost all of her possessions were retrieved. Any missing items will be replaced at our expense.”

Gunia said there was cash in the apartment that has not been recovered. Apartment management said it gave Gunia a $250 gift card immediately after the mistake was discovered.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Stallions score touchdown
USFL kicks off in Birmingham: Stallions get 28-24 win over Generals in league opener
Cade Stacy returns to MCC after unexpected open heart surgery in his freshman season.
MCC pitcher comes back to Scaggs field after undergoing an unexpected open heart surgery during his freshman season
The Meridian Police Department said it has an active murder warrant for Kamion Land.
Meridian police seeking Kamion Land
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been the story for this weekend and that will continue for...
Severe threat for tonight and tomorrow

Latest News

The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Federal judge voids travel-related mask mandate
Harris announces US will forego anti-satellite weapons tests.
Harris announces ban of U.S. anti-satellite missile testing
A federal judge has struck down the Biden administration's nationwide mask mandate on public...
Mask mandates face fiery opposition
Transformers.
National Linemen Appreciation Day celebrated April 18
FILE - Migrants rest in a dormitory of the Good Samaritan shelter in Juarez, Mexico, on March...
Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum