Funeral services for Mrs. Bonnie Janiece Rigdon will be held at noon on Saturday, April 15, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel in Union, Mississippi. Burial will be held at Union City Cemetery.

Mrs. Rigdon passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Laird Hospital in Union surrounded by her loving family.

Janiece was born on February 22, 1936 to George and Louis Estes. She grew up in Beulah Hubbard where she worked on her family’s farm. She attended Beulah Hubbard High School, and was a member of the basketball team. After high school, she married Willis F. Rigdon on September 19, 1953. The couple moved to Vacaville, CA where they welcomed three children. Janiece worked at the Nut Tree Restaurant where she met and served celebrity clients such as Walt Disney, Sammie Davis Jr, Don Knots, and she personally trained with Robert Mondavi as he curated his vineyard portfolio. She moved back to Mississippi in 1973 where she and her husband opened Rigdon’s Restaurant. For years, Janiece enjoyed mornings at the restaurant with the regular coffee bunch. She became known for her hamburger steak and gravy fries. She enjoyed working alongside her husband in their various business for over forty years until his untimely death.

Janiece loved working in her yard, cooking, and fishing and boating. She had a work-ethic that was unmatched. She found immense joy in helping others, and could often be found helping with the smallest of tasks if she thought she was making life better for those around her. She adored her grandchildren and great-great children, and was able to be an active part of their lives.

She is survived by sons Lloyd Rigdon (Gail), Paul Rigdon, daughter Jan Blackwell (Ronald); grandchildren: Will Rigdon, Kelly Wootan (JT), Kim Knight (Chris), David Rigdon (Amanda), Tracey Mathews (Brian), and Kylie Rigdon. Great-grandchildren: Abbey Leewer, Noah Wootan, Mason Knight, Whit Knight and Kenneth Rigdon. Bonus grandchildren: Braden, Bryce and Brooklyn Chisolm and Edward Hodges; and Sister:Faye Huddleston (DQ).

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Willis Rigdon; parents George and Louis Estes; brothers Dewey and Hamp Estes; and great-grandson Titus Wootan.

Pallbearers are Jeff Chisolm, David Estes, Chris Knight, Brian Mathews, JT Wootan, and Alan Ware.

Visitation will be held from 10am-Noon on Saturday prior to chapel services at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Laird Hospital for their compassionate care during this time along with the generosity and kindness of family, friends, and neighbors.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

