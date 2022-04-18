Graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Irby will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Forest

Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Dr. Calvin Price officiating. Interment will follow graveside

rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Irby, 83, of Collinsville, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center

of Meridian.

“Dot” as she was affectionately known as to her family, friends and the many customers that she served

over the years was born and raised in Meridian. Her greatest blessing in life was being part of a large

and loving family who remained close throughout her life. There was no greater example of love than

the one exemplified by her and her siblings. Dot had a great since of humor and a quick wit that always

made people laugh and was truly a joy to be around.

Mrs. Dot is survived by her son, Leland Irby (Glynese); grandchildren Justin Irby, Lana Irby, and Jacob

Irby. Her daughter Debbie Bowsell, granddaughter Brandi Smith, great grandson Caden Smith, Sisters

Elsie Gray, Mary Ruth Cochran, and Betty Bronnenberg (Jim); one brother, Johnny Alexander, as well as a

host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Dot is preceded in death by her husband, Leland Irby, Sr.; her daughter, Tracy Irby; brothers, Billy

Alexander, James Alexander, and Bobby Alexander; as well as her parents Charlie and Annie Alexander.

The Irby family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the nurses and staff of Private Duty Nursing for their exceptional care and compassion over the past seven years.

The Irby family suggests memorials be made to Children’s Playground Project at Oak Hill Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will Justin Irby, Jacob Irby, Pat Clay, Steve Clay, Keith Alexander, and Greg Slay.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

