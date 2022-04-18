Neshoba County Board of Supervisors opts out of medical marijuana

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors has opted out of the sale of medical marijuana after an open public meeting Monday morning at Philadelphia’s courthouse.

Although most of those in attendance that spoke were in favor of medical marijuana sales, the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to opt out.

The only vote in favor was District Five Supervisor Obbie Riley. The measure is not dead as 1,500 votes are expected to be collected by those in favor of medical marijuana, which would send it to the polls for a public vote in November.

”My thing with it is that my vote is to represent the people’s will,” said Riley. “With the nearly 70 percent passed by this county, not the state. The state was a little higher but it was at least 70 percent, close to 70 percent in this county voters voted for medical marijuana. I just couldn’t see how I could go and circumvent the will of the people.”

“If the vote would have been the other way, most definitely we could have brought a lot more money right here in Neshoba County,” said Mignon Johnson an Agriculture Consultant and advocate of medical marijuana. “There could have been a lot more people are far as the medicinal part could have found out how can they get the help they needed. Our patients could have got the help they needed right here in the front door.”

The City of Philadelphia will hold a public hearing Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall on the medical marijuana issue.

